Overseas Pakistanis to be empowered to file court cases electronically: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the overseas Pakistanis will be empowered to file cases electronically (e-filing) in Pakistani courts through Pakistani consulates and embassies in the country of their residence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the overseas Pakistanis will be empowered to file cases electronically (e-filing) in Pakistani courts through Pakistani consulates and embassies in the country of their residence.

During a meeting with Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab Wasim Akhter Ramay at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the e-filing of court cases facility is being provided for the ease of the overseas Pakistanis, adding that they will also be accommodated to participate and record testimony in Pakistani courts through video link.

"Giving right to vote to the Overseas Pakistanis is another priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government", Sarwar said, adding that for the first time in the history of the country, Federal and Punjab governments are on the same page to redress problems of the Overseas Pakistanis.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said in order to provide timely justice to Overseas Pakistanis, special courts will be set up and the facility of e-filing of cases will also be provided, adding that the provincial law department is working expeditiously in this regard.

Sarwar said no doubt, overseas Pakistanis also play an important role in the development of the country and they will be given the right to vote as the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan is gaining on the economic and other fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government is bringing reforms in all sectors to provide relief to the public. He said resolution of problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis is another priority of the government.

Vice Chairman OPC Punjab Wasim Ramey said the previous regimes had only been paying lip service for the resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the problems of Overseas Pakistanis are being addressed and they are being facilitated.