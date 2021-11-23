UrduPoint.com

Overseas Pakistanis To Cast Vote In 2023 Elections: Fawad

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:22 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that practical steps were being taken to ensure that overseas Pakistanis used their right of vote in next general elections

He was speaking to the participants of overseas Pakistanis rally in front of Prime Minister Office.

The rally had started from Election Commission of Pakistan and culminated at Prime Minister Office.

Besides Chaudhry Fawad, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul welcomed them.

The overseas Pakistanis presented bouquets to the ministers to thank the government for legislation for right of vote for expats.

Fawad said that overseas Pakistanis would be integral part of future politics of Pakistan.

He said that the next government would be formed with the votes of over 9 million Pakistanis living abroad, besides the resident voters.

Speaking on the occasion Zartaj Gul said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that expats deserved right of vote as they loved the country most and had an keen eye on the affairs of the country. She said that the present government had changed the desire o the expatriates into reality by recent legislation.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that overseas Pakistanis had earned good name for Pakistan in foreign countries by their hard work. He said that they contributed in the National economy by sending precious remittances so they deserved right of vote.

He said that they deserved this right and Imran Khan had given them their due right.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication was also present on the occasion.

