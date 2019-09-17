Overseas Pakistanis to get facilitated at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to get them educated at intermediate and graduate–level.

They could take admission in the University by September 20 for doing Matric and FA, it was announced here by AIOU on Tuesday.

The overseas Pakistanis have also been offered BA (Associate Degree) during the current semester autumn 2019, for which online applications will be received till October 15.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum assured them they will be fully facilitated in doing their education through a comprehensive annul academic plan, that includes timely providing them text books and other allied material.

Over the years, the AIOU was only institution in the country that had been facilitating the overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in the middle East to do their education at intermediate and graduate-level.

According to Directorate of Overseas Education, ongoing facilities were also being strengthened for timely holding of examination in the respective countries.

The Pakistanis stationed in the Middle East could submit their admission forms along with the prescribed fee in foreign Currency within the stipulated date.

For any help or guidance, the applicants have been advised to contact the Directorate of Overseas Education and e-learning, AIOU at phone numbers 92-51-9250140, 9250175 or e-mail overseas@aiou.edu.pk. for further details.