Overseas Pakistanis to get facilitated at AIOU

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to get them educated at intermediate and graduate-level.They could take admission in the University by September 20 for doing Matric and FA, it was announced here.The overseas Pakistanis have also been offered BA (Associate Degree) duirng the current semester autumn 2019, for which online applications will be received till October 15.According to Directorate of Overseas Education, ongoing facilities are also being strengthened for timely holding of examination in the respective countries.

The Pakistanis stationed in the middle East could submit their admission forms along with the prescribed fee in foreign Currency within the stipulated date.For any help or guidance, the applicants have been advised to contact the Directorate of Overseas education and e-learning, AIOU at phone numbers 92-51-9250140, 9250175 or e-mail overseas@aiou.edu.pk.

