Overseas Pakistanis True Ambassador Of Country: Addl Chief Secretary

Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis Commission) Capt (retd) Aijaz Ahmad Jaffar said on Wednesday that overseas Pakistanis were true ambassadors of the country and illegal possession of their lands would not be tolerated.

Presiding a meeting held to review the performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Lahore Division via video link here at Civil Secretariat, he said the overseas Pakistanis invest their hard-earned money for the prosperity of their motherland so it was our duty to safeguard their interests.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Director General OPC Mr. Ahsan Waheed, Chairpersons DOPCs, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers of Gujranwala Division and concerned officers attended the meeting.

More than 2000 complaints have been received from Gujranwala Division, out of which 1113 have been resolved and the departments concerned are working on the pending complaints, the Commissioner OPC briefed the meeting.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission while addressing the participants said, "Our expatriates are investing their hard-earned money in Pakistan but they fall prey to the land grabbing mafia." "We must all work wholeheartedly for the expeditious disposal of complaints so they could invest in their country without any fear", he added.

The additional chief secretary has given directions to the relevant deputy commissioners, district police officers and other officers to dispose of the pending complaints at the earliest.

The ACS also lauded the efforts of hardworking officers and encouraged them to deliver with more zeal and enthusiasm, whereas, disciplinary action would be taken against the officers not complying with the directions.

The district overseas Pakistanis committees convene meeting twice a month and prepare daily report of the performance.

More Stories From Pakistan

