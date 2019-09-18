'Overseas Pakistanis true ambassadors of country'

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation comprising Chief Justice Lahore High Court Sardar Shamim Ahmad Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari returned home after a 3-day visit to the UAE

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation comprising Chief Justice Lahore High Court Sardar Shamim Ahmad Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner OPC Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari returned home after a 3-day visit to the UAE

Justice Masood Jahangir and Justice Jawad Hassan were also a part of the delegation.

In the UAE, the delegation met Overseas Pakistanis from various walks of life and listened to their problems.

Representatives of Pakistani business Council called on the delegation and lauded their efforts done for the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis.

Pakistan Ambassador to UAE Ghulam Dastgir hosted a luncheon in honour of the delegation exchanging the views of matters of mutual understanding and the significant role played by Pakistanis in different fields.

Consul General Dubai Ahmad Amjad also hosted a dinner attended by a large number of Overseas Pakistanis.

Members of delegation while expressing their views said, "Overseas Pakistanis are playing its pivotal role in the development of the country and presenting the positive image of Pakistanis in true sense of words and this is the reason why they are respected in abroad as well as their own motherland.

It is also pertinent to mention the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is taking exemplary steps for expeditious disposal of complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar and Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari said the Commission was taking all possible steps to facilitate Pakistani expatriates, briefing the delegation and other participants about the performance of the commission. The OPC is ensuring to use modern technology to improve the work efficiency and also weekly review meeting is held to review the complaints. Our doors are always open for our Overseas Pakistanis, they added.

They also appreciated the untiring efforts of Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar.

Representatives of Overseas Pakistanis also welcomed the delegation and promised to continue to support their homeland in testing times and said "We are all united with our Prime Minister Imran Khan in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters".