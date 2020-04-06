UrduPoint.com
Overseas Pakistanis Urged To Contribute To PM's Relief Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Overseas Pakistanis urged to contribute to PM's relief fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar Monday appealed to overseas Pakistanis to step forward and help Pakistani brothers by contributing generously to Prime Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need.

According to a spokesperson, he said that whole world was suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that Pakistan was fighting the crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He has announced a relief fund for the underprivileged. He said that Pakistan is a developing country with limited resources. "We must join hands and help the labourers and daily-wagers by providing them ration packs at their doorsteps," he added.

