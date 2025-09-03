Overseas Pakistanis Urged To Support Flood Victims: Governor Kundi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 09:41 PM
A prominent Norway-based Pakistani businessman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Dallo called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A prominent Norway-based Pakistani businessman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Dallo called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House on Wednesday.
During the meeting, matters related to the problems faced by flood affected people and their rehabilitation were discussed.
Governor Kundi emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are ambassadors of the country and their contributions play a vital role in national development.
He pointed out that unchecked deforestation and the harmful impacts of climate change have intensified natural disasters such as floods.
The Governor urged overseas Pakistanis to actively participate in relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-C ..
Additional IG directs zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles
Tree plantation drive gains momentum in Mirpurkhas Division
WASA machinery deployed for flood relief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)6 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs6 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case6 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents6 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan14 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast14 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival14 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations14 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles14 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive gains momentum in Mirpurkhas Division5 minutes ago
-
WASA machinery deployed for flood relief5 minutes ago