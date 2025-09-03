Overseas Pakistanis urged to support flood victims: Governor Kundi

A prominent Norway-based Pakistani businessman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Dallo called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A prominent Norway-based Pakistani businessman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Dallo called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters related to the problems faced by flood affected people and their rehabilitation were discussed.

Governor Kundi emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are ambassadors of the country and their contributions play a vital role in national development.

He pointed out that unchecked deforestation and the harmful impacts of climate change have intensified natural disasters such as floods.

The Governor urged overseas Pakistanis to actively participate in relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.