'Overseas Pakistanis Valuable Asset Of Country' : Arif Nawaz Khan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:17 PM

'Overseas Pakistanis valuable asset of country' : Arif Nawaz Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police, Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that Overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of the country and to address their issues is among top priorities of the department.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a two-member delegation- Vice Chairperson Overseas Commission Ch Waseem and DIG Overseas Commission Nasir Mukhtar Rajpoot from Overseas Pakistani Commission.

He said that all RPO's and DPO's were taking initiatives to protect properties of Overseas Pakistanis and they were personally monitoring to ensure every possible relief to honourable Pakistanis.

He said that due to Police Khidmat Marakaz Overseas Pakistanis were facilitated now regarding issuance of traffic licences and other police service matters.

During the meeting, Vice Chairperson Overseas Commission Ch Waseem appreciated efforts of the Punjab Police for the protection of properties of overseas Pakistanis, adding that staff at overseas counters in DPO offices of every district was ensuring in time redressal of public complaints.

During the meeting, DIG Nasir Mukhtar Rajput briefed the IG about the performance of Overseas Commission.

