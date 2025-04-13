Overseas Pakistanis vow to organize seminars, rally to counter propoganda against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The key members of Istehkam-e-Pakistan, an Overseas Pakistan Forum, on Sunday vowed to counter anti-Pakistan elements by organising seminars and rallies around the globe, aiming to strengthen the image of Pakistan internationally.

They showed their commitment during the press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad, where participants included president and founder of Istehkam-e-Pakistan, Shehzad Usman Tahir, Chairman Usman Buzdar, Head of the Overseas Advisory Council Syed Sheikh, Coordinator of Kashmir affairs Sardar Siddique, senior European leader Farid Khan and President of Portugal Raja Husnain Nawaz, said a press release.

They also hailed government efforts for taking steps to address the overseas, saying the government under the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always shown interest in resolving overseas issues.

They also welcome the government's initiative of organising the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention, citing it as an opportunity to invest in Pakistan.

They also highlighted the purpose behind establishing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan forum, stating that certain elements were spreading false propaganda against the country for personal gain.

To counter such negative narratives, overseas Pakistanis came together to launch this initiative, they added.

They further reaffirmed that their future lies in the development of the country for which they were ready to play their role.

They also urged that Pakistan is above all political attachment.