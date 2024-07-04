Open Menu

Overseas Pakistanis Will Have Online Facility For Property Transfer Soon: Salik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said that the overseas Pakistanis would soon have access to an online facility for transfer of property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said that the overseas Pakistanis would soon have access to an online facility for transfer of property.

Initially, the facility would be made available for the Pakistani expatriates residing in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy and Spain, he said during during a briefing session at the OPF Headquarters, according to a press release.

The minister said the property transfer complaints would be resolved within 20 days.

The problems with the power of attorney would also be resolved, he added.

The minister said efforts were being made to strengthen the country’s institutions.

He also stated that Pakistanis should not go abroad illegally.

“If factories are set up in our country, Pakistanis will not need to go abroad,” he added.

Ch Salik said that the Mayor of New York had assured that Pakistanis would be given priority in the paramedical field.

He said some 2,000 IT-skilled people would be sent to Japan.

"Training will be provided to Pakistanis going abroad because they are our ambassadors.

Every year, 700,000 to 800,000 Pakistanis go to foreign countries," he added.

The minister said there were about 20,000 Pakistanis in prisons abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan New York Spain Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

15 seconds ago
 Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing a ..

Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab

17 seconds ago
 CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during M ..

CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen t ..

Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..

13 seconds ago
 PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth edu ..

PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..

21 seconds ago
 EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite t ..

EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs

24 seconds ago
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

1 hour ago
 AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees ..

Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation

1 hour ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

1 hour ago
 Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Naw ..

Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

1 hour ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 wit ..

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan