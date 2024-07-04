Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said that the overseas Pakistanis would soon have access to an online facility for transfer of property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said that the overseas Pakistanis would soon have access to an online facility for transfer of property.

Initially, the facility would be made available for the Pakistani expatriates residing in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy and Spain, he said during during a briefing session at the OPF Headquarters, according to a press release.

The minister said the property transfer complaints would be resolved within 20 days.

The problems with the power of attorney would also be resolved, he added.

The minister said efforts were being made to strengthen the country’s institutions.

He also stated that Pakistanis should not go abroad illegally.

“If factories are set up in our country, Pakistanis will not need to go abroad,” he added.

Ch Salik said that the Mayor of New York had assured that Pakistanis would be given priority in the paramedical field.

He said some 2,000 IT-skilled people would be sent to Japan.

"Training will be provided to Pakistanis going abroad because they are our ambassadors.

Every year, 700,000 to 800,000 Pakistanis go to foreign countries," he added.

The minister said there were about 20,000 Pakistanis in prisons abroad.