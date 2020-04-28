Overseas provide crucial support to economy: Munaza Hassan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan Tuesday said that Overseas Pakistanis were providing crucial support to the country's economy by sending back more than $ 21 billion annually.

In a statement issue here, she said at this time of COVID-19 crises, Pakistan needed their help the most. She urged the Oversease Pakistanis to help the country by submitting donations to PM Corona Relief Fund.

"We are massively proud of overseas Pakistanis", she remarked.

"Our overseas doctors and healthcare professionals are providing their services across the globe to combat COVID-19", she said.