Overseas Provide Crucial Support To Economy: Munaza Hassan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan Tuesday said that Overseas Pakistanis were providing crucial support to the country's economy by sending back more than $ 21 billion annually

In a statement issue here, she said at this time of COVID-19 crises, Pakistan needed their help the most. She urged the Oversease Pakistanis to help the country by submitting donations to PM Corona Relief Fund.

"We are massively proud of overseas Pakistanis", she remarked.

"Our overseas doctors and healthcare professionals are providing their services across the globe to combat COVID-19", she said.

