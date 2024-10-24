Open Menu

Overseas Sikh Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A 42-member Sikh delegation from the United States of America (USA) called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan during a visit at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Ranjit Singh Kahlon and Papinder Singh.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that all minorities including Sikhs, Christians and Hindus are living a free and peaceful life in Pakistan.

He said that minorities have equal rights according to the constitution of Pakistan while 05 per cent quota is allocated for minorities in the jobs. The Governor Punjab welcomed the delegation to the Governor House. He said that the overall law and order situation in the country is satisfactory.

Sardar Salim Haider Khan further said that the Pakistani nation is very philanthropic and donates billions of rupees for charitable works.

In response to a question, he said that Pakistani women are proving their mettle in education and various fields. He said that the government believes in empowering women and is taking all possible steps for it. He said that a large number of poor deserving women are being economically empowered through Benazir Income Support Programme.

Ranjit Singh Kahlon said that Pakistanis are very hospitable and peace-loving.

The delegation also talked to the Governor of Punjab about the maintenance of Sikh religious places in Pakistan. The delegation also expressed their interest in investment for restoration of Sikh community's religious places and promotion of education.

