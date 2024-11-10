Open Menu

Overseas Sikh Pilgrims Appreciate Pakistan's Hospitality, Security Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A group of Sikh pilgrims from the United States and the United Kingdom, who recently visited Pakistan expressed their heartfelt appreciation and admiration for the exceptional hospitality and robust security arrangements provided to them during their stay.

The Sikh pilgrims, who visited the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir in Lahore praised Pakistan as a safe country and were thoroughly impressed by the warm welcome and courtesy extended to them by the Pakistani people and authorities.

During their visit, they offered prayers and laid a ceremonial chaddar at the shrine.

"We felt completely safe and at home here," said one of the pilgrim while talking to a private news channel.

The Sikh further appreciated the arrangements made for their food, accommodation and security, commending the efforts of the provincial administration.

"The Pakistani government and people have shown us tremendous love and respect and we are deeply grateful for this wonderful experience", said a women Sikh Pilgrim.

The Sikh visitors also extended their gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for facilitating swift visa approvals, which they received within hours.

"Our visit to Lahore has been a truly spiritual and enriching experience," said a pilgrim.

"We will cherish the memories of our time here and look forward to sharing our positive experiences with our communities back home," said group of Pilgrims.

