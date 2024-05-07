Open Menu

Overseeing Art, Artists Punjab Arts Council Prime Responsibility: ED

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Overseeing art, artists Punjab Arts Council prime responsibility: ED

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Dr Syed Bilal Haider Tuesday said that nurturing art and artists is their responsibility and youth interest in promotion of culture is a welcome gesture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Dr Syed Bilal Haider Tuesday said that nurturing art and artists is their responsibility and youth interest in promotion of culture is a welcome gesture.

He expressed these views while addressing a competition titled "First Punjab Music Competition" organized by the Multan Arts Council.

He said that the Punjab Arts Council would extend opportunity to provincial position holders for performing in all provincial capitals of the country. The ED said the Punjab government will also provide loans of up to 2.5 million to district-level position holders in photography, theater, and music.

Dr Haider said that competitions like these are instrumental in boosting confidence among youth and showcasing their abilities, as they are the future of our country, and it is hoped that they will play a significant role in societal betterment.

He emphasized to encourage the youth to pursue their skills so that they can dignified livelihoods through their art. In the competition at the district level in Multan, Qamar Abbas secured the first position, while Hassan Abbas and Muhammad Anwar remained second and third respectively.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif distributed prizes among the winners. Director Multan Arts Council, Dr. Riaz Humdani, was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Music Government Of Punjab Punjab All Million

Recent Stories

President for dialogue with all political forces i ..

President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

2 minutes ago
 RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center ..

RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi

4 minutes ago
 Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire ami ..

Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling

2 minutes ago
 Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punja ..

Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Gove ..

Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan

2 minutes ago
PITHM organizes counselling session

PITHM organizes counselling session

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special In ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..

2 minutes ago
 Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of Ma ..

Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident

2 minutes ago
 AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electri ..

AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: ..

Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan