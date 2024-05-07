Overseeing Art, Artists Punjab Arts Council Prime Responsibility: ED
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Dr Syed Bilal Haider Tuesday said that nurturing art and artists is their responsibility and youth interest in promotion of culture is a welcome gesture.
He expressed these views while addressing a competition titled "First Punjab Music Competition" organized by the Multan Arts Council.
He said that the Punjab Arts Council would extend opportunity to provincial position holders for performing in all provincial capitals of the country. The ED said the Punjab government will also provide loans of up to 2.5 million to district-level position holders in photography, theater, and music.
Dr Haider said that competitions like these are instrumental in boosting confidence among youth and showcasing their abilities, as they are the future of our country, and it is hoped that they will play a significant role in societal betterment.
He emphasized to encourage the youth to pursue their skills so that they can dignified livelihoods through their art. In the competition at the district level in Multan, Qamar Abbas secured the first position, while Hassan Abbas and Muhammad Anwar remained second and third respectively.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif distributed prizes among the winners. Director Multan Arts Council, Dr. Riaz Humdani, was also present on the occasion.
