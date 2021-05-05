UrduPoint.com
Oversees Valuable Assets Of Pakistan: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said on Wednesday that oversees Pakistani were the most valuable assets of the country who contributed to the national economy through remittances.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a three-member delegation of the Overseas Pakistan Commission here at the Central Police Office.

The IGP said that protection of life, property and wealth of Overseas Pakistanis was the top priority of Punjab Police and all possible measures would be adopted in this regard by using all available resources. He further said that a police station would be allotted in Lahore as a pilot project to expedite the process of resolving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis without any delay. He further said that after the success of pilot project in Lahore, the same model would be implemented in other major cities of the province so that overseas Pakistanis could also benefit from this modern service delivery system.

During the meeting with the delegation led by Vice Chairman Wasim Akhtar, the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and the ongoing steps of Punjab Police for their solution were discussed.

The members of delegation included Commissioner Overseas Pakistan Commission, Syed Khadim Abbas and Director Police matters, Imtiaz Ahmad.

Overseas Pakistan Commission vice chairman Waseem Akhtar while appreciating the efforts of Punjab Police in ending the occupation of properties of Pakistanis abroad and taking timely steps to resolve the issues, said that due to effective measures taken by Punjab Police, dozens of Overseas Pakistanis properties had been rescued and retrieved.

Occupancy of properties has been eliminated while the pilot project police station in Lahore would also prove to be very efficient.

Talking to the delegation, the IGP further said that overseas Pakistanis were a very important part of the homeland and instructions had been issued to RPOs and DPOs to take all possible steps to alleviate their problems. He further said that overseas Pakistanis could also easily access various services of Punjab police 'khidmat markaz' global portal from their own countries. He further said that for the convenienceof Overseas Pakistanis, more services were being added in the Global Portal so that Overseas Pakistaniswould have less hassle in obtaining various documents.

