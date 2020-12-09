UrduPoint.com
Overspending Oil Tanker Overturned In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Overspending oil tanker overturned in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An over speeding oil tanker containing 15, 000 litres oil turned turtle near Fatima sugar mill Kot Addu road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, an oil tanker was going to Layyah from Qasba Gujrat and it went uncontrolled and overturned while overtaking a sugarcane loaded trolley near Fatima sugar mill Kot Addu road.

The fuel started to spill from oil tanker.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation by cardoned off the area.

No human loss was reported in the incident. However, fuel shifting into another tank was underway.

