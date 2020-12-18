UrduPoint.com
Overspending Oil Tanker Overturned In Muzaffargarh, Driver Hurt

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :An over speeding oil tanker turned turtle while saving a car near Bhuttapur Flyover, DG Khan road on Friday in which the tanker driver sustained serious injuries.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, an oil tanker containing 25,000 liters petrol was going to Faisalabad from Mahmood Kot and it went uncontrolled and overturned while saving a car near Bhuttapur flyover DG Khan road.

The fuel started to spill from oil tanker while the driver of the oil tanker also sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation by cordoned off the area.

The injured driver was shifted to district headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh after providing the first aid.

APP /sak

