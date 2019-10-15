Overturned Truck Leaves Two Injured In Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people sustained serious injuries as a speedy truck overturned in Lodhran in wee hours on Tuesday.
According to police sources over-speeding caused the incident in the area of Shahida islam Medical college, reported a private news channel.
The sources said the incident left the two persons, driver and his helper, in critical condition, adding, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.