Overturned truck leaves two injured in Lodhran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people sustained serious injuries as a speedy truck overturned in Lodhran in wee hours on Tuesday.

According to police sources over-speeding caused the incident in the area of Shahida islam Medical college, reported a private news channel.

The sources said the incident left the two persons, driver and his helper, in critical condition, adding, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.