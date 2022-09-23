(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Health expert Dr Sania Hameed on Friday warned the overuse of cell phones as it has many side effects on children's health while nearly 89% of our children had been found deeply involved in using mobile phone.

Talking to a private news channel, Health expert said it's high time to determine more about the negative influences of mobile phones and other wireless technologies on humans' health.

She said for texting someone or reading an article on the internet, our young generation has to stare at a small-sized screen of our cell phone which can put a lot of stress on their eyes thus causing dryness in them adding this may result in visual deterioration to maintain clear sight. She advised, therefore, that they should keep the device at least 12 to 16 inches away from the face .

Dr Sania said we cannot ignore overuse of mobile's influence on our sleeping habits too as most of us get used to set the alarm and put a cell phone somewhere not far from the head or even under their pillow. In fact, microwave radiations transmitted by a cell phone are harmful to a brain specially kid's brains having a mobile device at hand can also end up with insomnia in children, she added.

She said a healthy spine is one of the key factors of well-being of humans as during growing age when our kids are slouching over a cell phone for most hours daily, they ruin their neck and back muscles.

Pain, strain and aching neck muscles can cause a severe headache to make things worse to keep our children healthy, so it's time to decide, that we should not allow our kids to overuse cell phones and other wireless devices.