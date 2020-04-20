UrduPoint.com
Overview Of COVID-19 Situation In Pb By Dr Yasmin Rashid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Overview of COVID-19 situation in Pb by Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid gave an overview of situation in Punjab at the third National Parliamentary Committee meeting for Corona Pandemic through a video link conference at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid gave an overview of situation in Punjab at the third National Parliamentary Committee meeting for Corona Pandemic through a video link conference at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sherry Rehman, Khawaja Asif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza, Zaheeruddin Babar and a number of other parliamentarians. Alongside the Punjab Health Minister, the meeting was attended by Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Ms. Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary SHME Dr. Asif Tufail and other senior officials.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid apprised the participants of the status and arrangements for treatment, diagnosis, reserved beds, availability of services, trials of different medicines and provision of protective gear PPE for the healthcare professionals. She said that best possible treatment facilities have been arranged for COVID-19 patients.

The Health Minister said, "Over 700 recovered patients have returned to their homes and over 58,000 tests have been conducted in Punjab, which is above 50 % of the total tests in the country whereas the testing capacity was being further enhanced".

She added,"We were also scaling up test capacity at other BSL-3 Labs in Punjab which would be functional very soon and currently a stock of over 55000 test kits was available. Bahria Orchard Hospital has also started tests for Rs. 2000 per test".

The Minister informed the meeting that quarantine arrangements for 30,000 people have been made in Punjab,while private hospitals have also been directed to reserve facilities for corona patients.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, "Personal Protective Equipment PPE has been delivered to over 6,000 health professionals in Multan and the test results of majority of healthcare professionals in Multan were negative".

She said that all out efforts were being made to ensure safe working environment for hospital staff.

"We are trying to utilize all the available resources in the interest of public health and safety."However,she stressed that entire nation would have to fight this battle by observing all the precautionary, safety steps against the coronavirus.

