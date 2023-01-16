Overwhelmed by support of Karachities for choosing PPP for first time : Bilawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he has been overwhelmed by the support of his city, his birthplace, for choosing PPP for the first time.

He said, 'Together we will build the Karachi we deserve.'

The PPP Chairmanon a Twitter handle account stated that according to the feed back from their polling agents, the single largest party in Karachi would be PPP.