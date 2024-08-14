Overwhelming love showed for Pakistan: Dy Speaker PA

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has said that the nation had showed overwhelming love for their country of Pakistan by celebrating Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm.

In his message issued here, he said: “14th August is most important day for Pakistani nation as it is dependence day and on this date, a separate and independent country was gotten for Muslims of sub-continent”.

He paid rich tributes to founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as saying it was Quaid-e-Azam who struggled hard and ran a prolonged movement for freedom of Muslims of sub-continent which resulted in emerging of Pakistan on world map.

He vowed that all efforts would be made to put Pakistan on track of development. He said that the sitting government had been playing a remarkable role to get goals of progress and prosperity for the country.

He urged youth to equip themselves with modern knowledge and skills. “Youth can make them self-employed by learning modern skills and knowledge,” he said.