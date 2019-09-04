UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:35 AM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, overwhelming majority of Pakistanis (82%) favor the closure of VIP wards in hospitals as an austerity measure

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th September, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, overwhelming majority of Pakistanis (82%) favor the closure of VIP wards in hospitals as an austerity measure.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what measure will be necessary if people responsible for political and administrative leadership are willing to adopt austerity? I will read out a few measures to you, please tell for each if it is necessary, not necessary or inappropriate as an austerity measure [VIP wards in hospitals should be closed]?” In response, 82% believed that this is a necessary step for austerity whereas 11% Pakistanis felt that it is not a necessary.

4% Pakistanis thought that it is inappropriate while another 3% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

