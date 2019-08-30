UrduPoint.com
Overwhelming Majority Of Pakistanis (87%) Think It Is Necessary For Austerity That Ministers And Senior Officers Travel In The City’s Buses With The Public At Least Once A Month

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:21 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, overwhelming majority of Pakistanis (87%) think it is necessary for austerity that ministers and senior officers travel in the city’s buses with the public at least once a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 )According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, overwhelming majority of Pakistanis (87%) think it is necessary for austerity that ministers and senior officers travel in the city’s buses with the public at least once a month.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “If people responsible for political and administrative leadership are willing to adopt austerity, what measures will be necessary.

I will read out a few steps to you, please tell for each if it is necessary, not necessary or inappropriate for austerity [Ministers and senior officials should travel in the city’s buses with the public a minimum of one time in every month]?” In response, 87% believed that this is a necessary step for austerity whereas 6% Pakistanis felt that it is not a necessary.

4% Pakistanis thought that it is inappropriate while another 3% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

