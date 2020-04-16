UrduPoint.com
Overwhelming Response Being Witnessed Regarding 'COVID-19 Relief Fund' : Senator

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said that an overwhelming response was being witnessed regarding donation for 'PM Relief Fund for COVID-19' to aid the government in the battle against ongoing health crisis in the country.

In first 15 days, around Rs 1.49 billion donation was contributed for 'PM relief fund' which was showing the credibility and trust of people for the Prime minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to private news channel.

He mentioned that PM Imran had also appealed to world leaders, heads of financial institutions, and the United Nations to "launch an initiative that will give debt relief to developing countries to combat the coronavirus".

The efforts of Pakistani government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan against coronavirus was appreciated globally, he added.

Faisal said the Federal government was making every possible effort to provide relief to the people in these testing times, adding, other political leadership should also play its positive role and put aside their political differences.

He said the federal and provincial governments will have to work together to cope with the coronavirus challenge.

Faisal said it is not time for politics but to collectively serve the masses, adding, the coronavirus will be overcome with the support of the masses as well.

He advised that the Sindh government should respect the federal government's decisions to cope with the current situation.

He also appealed the people to continue to follow the precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Fortunately, the death rate in Pakistan due to Coronavirus is less than other parts of the world, he said, adding, Covid-19 has adversely affected the economy of the country and complete lockdown can further deteriorate the economic situation of Pakistan, he added.

The incumbent government has taken right decision by imposing only partial lockdown to sustain the economic activities, Faisal said.

The government timely controlled the situation by enforcing social distancing, he mentioned.

He also requested to affluent people should continue to support the government through PM Corona Relief Fund so that low income people could be facilitated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, showing serious concerns over situation after COVID-19, himself monitoring the relief activities across the country, he added.

