Overwhelming response of people being observed in tax amnesty scheme: President Tax Bar Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :President Tax Bar Association Abdul Qadir Memon on Wednesday said a large number of people were showing immense interest in tax amnesty scheme launched by the government to broadening tax network in the country.

Masses wanted to come into the tax net but due to less education and complications in the components of the forms they were facing difficulties, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

There was a dire need to simplify the tax form so that more people could avail the opportunity of the amnesty scheme, he added.

President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Almas Haider said people running the local markets could not understand about the difference between moveable or immovable property or assets.

The government, he said should extend date of the scheme for such segment of society.

He, however, said the prime minister's frequent address to the nation on tv channels and electronic and print media advertisements had successfully convinced masses for the amnesty scheme.

He said without the help of lawyers, people were unable to understand the forms of the scheme.

An tax expert Ishfaq Tola said this time, the government would not announce extension due to external pressure.

He said the government was fully committed to bring people into the tax net.