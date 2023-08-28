Open Menu

Overwhelming Victory Of Independent Candidates In KP LG Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 05:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ):The independent candidates in the local government by-election in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) defeated the candidates of major political parties by securing an overwhelming lead in the polls, revealed the results announced by the election commission on Monday.

According to election results, PTI candidates secured 14 seats in the by-polls followed by JUI with six seats, Jamaat Islami with five, ANP with four, PPP two, and TLP one.

The elections were held on a total of 72 local body seats including 65 villages and neighborhoods of 21 districts in the province.

In Peshawar, PTI candidates secured four seats out of a total of six neighborhood and village councils while JUIF and ANP candidates clinched one seat each.

The election commission had set up 256 polling stations in 21 districts of the province including 102 for males, 89 for females, and 65 joint stations.

The Election Commission had declared 156 polling stations most sensitive, 84 sensitive, and 13 normal, however, the elections were concluded peacefully at all the polling stations.

According to the election commission, there were a total of 385,835 registered voters including 208,964 male and 176,871 female voters.

