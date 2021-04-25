UrduPoint.com
OWA Shows Serious Concerns On Politicizing HEC

Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Officers Welfare Association (OWA) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has showed serious concerns over ex-Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri for politicizing the reputed institution and higher education sector.

In a statement, the HEC officers and staff have strongly condemned Dr Tariq Banuri ex-chairman HEC and his allies for politicizing the issue of his removal.

"It is quite misfortune that some vested interested groups are diverting the attention from real cause of his removal" OWA in a statement said.

The Officers Welfare Association HEC has also condemned his confrontational attitude with federal government.

Being Controlling Authority of HEC, Prime Minister of Pakistan has all the rights to remove an incompetent person in order to save the organisation and sector from further destruction.

HEC employees and higher education sector do not need such leadership that create conflict instead of resolving it.

Learning from the flaws in past appointments of HEC chairman, the employees of HEC demanded the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister of Education to appoint a person of academic eminence with proven track record of serving the higher education sector in Pakistan per the eligibility criteria laid down in HEC Act/Ordinance.

