OWFDs Providing Services 24/7 At All Airports To Overseas Pakistanis

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) had established One Window Facilitation Desks (OWFDs) at all International Airports of the country and providing the services to Overseas Pakistanis.

An official source told APP here on Wednesday, he said that OWFDs are located at each terminal (International arrival/departure) for the assistance of overseas Pakistani passenger’s round the clock.

Courteous and trained officials deputed at OWFDs to ensure provision of high quality of facilitation and assistance to overseas Pakistanis. Existing infrastructure at OWFDs has been upgraded. Besides additional facilities, the service delivery at facilitation counters at various airports has also been improved with added staff/services.

To a questioned he said that OWFDs providing various services including necessary assistance to the overseas Pakistanis at the time of arrival and departure.

Coordination among the various agencies/departments functioning at the airport to ensure smooth arrival and departure of overseas Pakistani passengers.

Special assistance to overseas Pakistanis who are physically challenged, senior citizen and passengers not maintaining good health.

Assistance in lost and found baggage and for improvement in services/complaints at airports, these counters are contacted.

Necessary guidance is also provided to overseas Pakistanis for their connecting flights and travel advisory for their destinations within Pakistan.

He said that information material about OPF and its projects/schemes at all international arrival/departure lounges.

OPF also extends all possible help and provides facility of ambulance service, free of cost, from airport to deceased/ disabled OPs native town/ village. OPF staff deputed at airports facilitates deceased’s family in clearance of human remains and coordinates with ambulance for its timely transportation.

OPF Airport Facilitation counters remain vigilant to any repatriation of overseas Pakistanis from abroad and extends every possible assistance for their onward journey to their home towns.

