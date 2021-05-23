Owing to the shortage of staff Wapda operation can be stopped in Hazara: Jameel Tanoli

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A delegation of the WAPDA Abbottabad circle led by Vice president Wapda Hydro Union Jameel Tanooli Sunday called on PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and discussed the shortage of staff in the region.

Jameel Tanoli while briefing the MNA said that owing to the acute shortage of staff in the Wapda Hazara region it is expected the regional operation of Wapda would be stopped. They demanded the immediate hiring of new staff.

While giving the details of the shortage, Jameel Tanoli said that owing to the shortage of staff Hazara region is also facing difficulties in recovery, line losses and other professional matters.

Wapda Havelian Sub Division No.1, Sub Division No.2, Lora Sub Division, Khanpur Sub Division, Mang Subdivision and many other subdivisions are facing acute shortage of staff where the customers of Wapda are ultimately suffering, adding he said.

The vice president disclosed that only 19 bill distributors are working for .4 million customers in the Abbottabad circle and moreover due to the non-availability of the Assistant Lineman resolving the line faults ratio is very poor and people have to wait many days.

He said that overall 1342 technical and clerical staff posts are lying vacant, 800 employees are working all over the Hazara division while the sanctioned strength was 2143.

Due to the 1324 different vacant posts workload on existing employees has been increased, the hydro union also refused to work more than 8 hours and demanded to immediately fill the vacant posts.

Ali Khan assured the visiting delegation of Wapda for the resolve of the issue and said that I would discuss this matter with the Federal minister for Water and Power.