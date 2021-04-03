UrduPoint.com
Own People's Accountability Most Painful But Essential As Sugar Probe Not Person Specific: Shahzad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:12 PM

Own people's accountability most painful but essential as sugar probe not person specific: Shahzad

Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Saturday said that the accountability of own people was the most painful but absolutely essential as the ongoing sugar scam probe was not person specific

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Saturday said that the accountability of own people was the most painful but absolutely essential as the ongoing sugar scam probe was not person specific.

Addressing a news conference, he said "It is painful to question your own but it is the right thing to do, but we can't create hurdles in the accountability process."

