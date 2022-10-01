Owner of Boulevard Mall, his son held for issuing bogus cheque

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The owner of Boulevard Mall, Hyderabad's first and largest shopping mall, Seth Humayun and his son Shahzad Humayun have been arrested and remanded to police custody.

A civil judge and judicial magistrate granted 2-day physical remand of the businessmen, who are charged in an FIR for issuing a bogus cheque, to SITE police station.

Earlier, the suspects were arrested on the night of September 29.

Their lawyers accused the police of keeping them in illegal detention and delaying their production before the court for remand.