Owner Of Illegal Housing Scheme On Ravi River Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday announced the arrest of the owner of a private housing society, held responsible for defrauding thousands of citizens and endangering their lives by building on the bed of the Ravi River.
According to an ACE spokesperson, officials conducted a major operation and apprehended Khushi Muhammad, the prime accused who illegally developed and sold plots on around 12,000 kanals of riverbed land in Lahore. The so-called housing society had no approval from any authority, yet thousands of unsuspecting citizens invested their life savings to purchase plots and construct homes there.
When recent floods struck the Ravi River, the entire scheme was inundated, destroying houses and sweeping away the lifelong earnings of the victims.
Officials disclosed that the developer had neither provided sewage facilities nor built essential infrastructure, further compounding the misery of residents.
The Anti-Corruption Department has now sought a complete record of illegal housing schemes developed along the Ravi River from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Authorities vowed that strict action would be taken against those responsible for such unlawful constructions, stressing that housing societies cannot legally be built on river land.
Officials added that large-scale construction in restricted zones has posed grave risks to both people and the environment, and the government is determined to curb the activities of fraudulent developers exploiting vulnerable citizens.
