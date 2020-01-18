Owner of provate school shot dead at Qayyumabad Expressway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :A man identified as `Mushtaq Khan was shot dead by gunman, following him on a motor cycle, here at Qayyumabad expressway Saturday afternoon.

SSP-Korangi confirming the incident said the victim, a resident of Defense Housing Society and an owner of private school was presumably killed due to personal enmity.

Further investigation, he said is being carried out to ascertain other possible factors adding that a passerby Raghib was also injured during the incident and was immediately transported to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre.