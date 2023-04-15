Owner, official of housing society booked in Attock

The owner, developer, and employees of a private housing society were booked under criminal laws for allegedly fleecing hundreds of allottees with rosy promises of facilities in Fatehjang that came under the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The owner, developer, and employees of a private housing society were booked under criminal laws for allegedly fleecing hundreds of allottees with rosy promises of facilities in Fatehjang that came under the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

According to first investigation report registered by Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi circle against the private housing society, the society owners and developers allegedly in gloves with officials of the municipal committee violated the approved layout plan, selling plots reserved for the mosque, cemetery, community center, utility, emergency landing parks besides denial the other facilities like water, sewerage, electricity despite charging them millions of rupees as development charges.

The FIR further revealed that 63 plots mortgaged to the municipal committee were also sold with the collusion of four officials of the municipal committee.

On the complaint of the allottees, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against the owner, developer, and municipal committee employees under section 5-2-47 of the Punjab Local Governments Land Use Plan and sections 409 and 410 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched further investigation.