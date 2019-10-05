UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Owners Advised To Convert Their Kilns Into Zigzag Technology By Dec 31

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:02 PM

Owners advised to convert their kilns into zigzag technology by Dec 31

The kiln owners have been advised to convert their kilns into zigzag technology by December 31, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

FAISALABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The kiln owners have been advised to convert their kilns into zigzag technology by December 31, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Talking to APP here Saturday, Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Tahir said the department had issued notices to owners of 750 kiln houses in Faisalabad division and advised them to convert their kilns into environment friendly zigzag technology before smogy season.

He said that only owners of 55 kiln houses adopted zigzag technology in the division so far while efforts were being made to make bound other kiln owners to convert their kilnsinto environment friendly technology, failing which their kilns would be sealed.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology December

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

42 seconds ago

Young man succumbs to Dengue Fever complication at ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan to arrive in Beijing next week for o ..

2 minutes ago

Farmers advised to complete gram cultivation till ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Subway to Remain Closed Saturday Amid Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Eight injured in IOK grenade blast

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.