Owners advised to convert their kilns into zigzag technology by Dec 31

FAISALABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The kiln owners have been advised to convert their kilns into zigzag technology by December 31, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Talking to APP here Saturday, Deputy Director Environment Muhammad Tahir said the department had issued notices to owners of 750 kiln houses in Faisalabad division and advised them to convert their kilns into environment friendly zigzag technology before smogy season.

He said that only owners of 55 kiln houses adopted zigzag technology in the division so far while efforts were being made to make bound other kiln owners to convert their kilnsinto environment friendly technology, failing which their kilns would be sealed.