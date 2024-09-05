Owners Found Guilty Of Renting Out Places To Beggars
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Sher Ali Afridi said that provincial metropolis would be cleared of professional beggars and action would be taken against those who would rent out their places to beggars.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting attended by District Social Officer, Muhammad Khan and other concerned officials. The meeting discussed matters including provision of facilities to people, Non-Governmental Organizations and professional beggary.
DDAC chairman directed to arrest professional beggars and action against locals who are renting out their homes to them. He also directed daily operation against beggars and to transfer them to Dar-ul-Kifala.
He also directed registration cancellation of NGOs that are registered with social welfare department and not operating. He said that a display center would be set up to showcase products that are manufactured by prisoners in jail.
APP/mds/
