Open Menu

Owners Found Guilty Of Renting Out Places To Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Owners found guilty of renting out places to beggars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Sher Ali Afridi said that provincial metropolis would be cleared of professional beggars and action would be taken against those who would rent out their places to beggars.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting attended by District Social Officer, Muhammad Khan and other concerned officials. The meeting discussed matters including provision of facilities to people, Non-Governmental Organizations and professional beggary.

DDAC chairman directed to arrest professional beggars and action against locals who are renting out their homes to them. He also directed daily operation against beggars and to transfer them to Dar-ul-Kifala.

He also directed registration cancellation of NGOs that are registered with social welfare department and not operating. He said that a display center would be set up to showcase products that are manufactured by prisoners in jail.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Jail Rent Afridi

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

16 minutes ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

25 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

51 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

3 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

4 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan