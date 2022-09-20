UrduPoint.com

Owners Handed Down Their Reportedly Snatched Mobile Phones

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police District South Syed Asad Raza on Tuesday handed over 10 reportedly stolen or snatched mobile phones to their owners after recovery.

The mobile phone owners were called to the SSP South office and the mobile phones were handed over to them, said a spokesman of District South Police Karachi.

On this occasion, the citizens expressed gratitude to SSP District South, Syed Asad Raza for recovering and returning the mobile phones.

