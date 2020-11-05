Owners, managers of 2 food outlets held over Covid-19 SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The owners and managers of two food outlets were arrested on the charge of violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted surprise checking of various food outlets and found Decent Grillfish, Kababish Barbecue and Baoji Barbecue near Mujahid Hospital Madina Town violating the coronavirus SOPs.

These outlets had also encroached upon the green-belts and more than 500 people were present at these outlets without wearing face-masks.

The managers of the outlets also failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places at their restaurants which was also another violation of the price Control Act.

Therefore, the AC City arrested Muhammad Irfan of Baoji Barbecue, Taimoor Tariq and Waleed Tariq of Decent Grillfish from the spot whereas Kamran Ismaeel of Kababish Barbecue escaped from the scene after seeing police.

The accused were handed over to the police, which registered separate cases against them.