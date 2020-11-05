UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Owners, Managers Of 2 Food Outlets Held Over Covid-19 SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Owners, managers of 2 food outlets held over Covid-19 SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The owners and managers of two food outlets were arrested on the charge of violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted surprise checking of various food outlets and found Decent Grillfish, Kababish Barbecue and Baoji Barbecue near Mujahid Hospital Madina Town violating the coronavirus SOPs.

These outlets had also encroached upon the green-belts and more than 500 people were present at these outlets without wearing face-masks.

The managers of the outlets also failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places at their restaurants which was also another violation of the price Control Act.

Therefore, the AC City arrested Muhammad Irfan of Baoji Barbecue, Taimoor Tariq and Waleed Tariq of Decent Grillfish from the spot whereas Kamran Ismaeel of Kababish Barbecue escaped from the scene after seeing police.

The accused were handed over to the police, which registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Baoji Price From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

32 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

42 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

55 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

58 minutes ago

Schwartzman one win from Tour Finals debut

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.