Owners, Managers Of 3 Hotels Booked In Faisalabad

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:15 PM

Owners, managers of 3 hotels booked in Faisalabad

The police have registered cases against owners and managers of thee hotels on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act, here on Sunday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : The police have registered cases against owners and managers of thee hotels on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act, here on Sunday night.

Police spokesman said Monday that Assistant Commissioner (Headquarter) Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted surprise checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotel at night and found violation of Marriage Act and One-Dish in 7-Seasons, Koh-e-Toor Marquee and Cottage Marquee.

Therefore, the police registered cases against owners and managers of these marriage halls while further investigation was under way.

