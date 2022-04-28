UrduPoint.com

Owners, Managers Of Five Petrol Pumps Arrested On Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Owners, managers of five petrol pumps arrested on overcharging

The owners and managers of five petrol pumps were arrested on the charge of profiteering on diesel sale

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The owners and managers of five petrol pumps were arrested on the charge of profiteering on diesel sale.

A spokesman for local administration said on Thursday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Tandlianwala Nauman Ali conducted surprise checking and found five petrol pumps involved in overcharging and selling diesel on high rates.

Therefore, managers and owners of these petrol pumps were arrested and handed over to area police.

Further investigation was under way.

