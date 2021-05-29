Owners must take measures to prevent fire incidents in factories: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Saturday took notice of the fire incident in the warehouse of the factory at SITE Area Gulbai Maripur and directed the Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) and concerned officers to carry out relief operations and asking them to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in future

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Saturday took notice of the fire incident in the warehouse of the factory at SITE Area Gulbai Maripur and directed the Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) and concerned officers to carry out relief operations and asking them to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.

He also asked the factory owners to take effective measures to prevent fire incidents in their factories and warehouses so that such incidents do not happen in future and ensure safety of life and property of the workers, said a news release.

Provincial Minister added that negligence in this regard would be dealt in accordance with the law.

Ikramullah Dharejo said that M.D SITE would visit the industrial zones to review the safety measures taken for the workers. He said that action would be taken against the factory owners who did not take effective measures to protect their workers as per the law.