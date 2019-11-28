UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Owners Of 10 Fast-food Outlets Arrested In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:34 PM

Owners of 10 fast-food outlets arrested in Peshawar

The administration of Cantonment Board Peshawar (CBP) here Thursday arrested 10 owners of fast-food restaurants, baryani and juice shops over providing unhygienic atmosphere to customers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The administration of Cantonment board Peshawar (CBP) here Thursday arrested 10 owners of fast-food restaurants, baryani and juice shops over providing unhygienic atmosphere to customers.

The team of CBP led by Cantt. Magistrate Ms.

Wazir inspected various fast-food chains and baryani, soup and juice shops located at Arbab Road and checked expiry dates of edible items, milk adulteration, unhygienic condition of workplace and running medical stores without licenses.

On the occasion, Ms. Wazir directed all the shopkeepers to provide quality services to masses and avoid selling juices of stored fruits. He also warned for strict action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders under the Cantonment food Law 1966.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road All

Recent Stories

Rescuers hold out hope for survivors of Albanian q ..

1 minute ago

Prof. Zahid Aman Dean KGMC, Dr. Awal Khan Director ..

2 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates laboratory, CT Scan machine a ..

2 minutes ago

Gen Bajwa's extension to start on Nov 29: Farogh N ..

2 minutes ago

Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2019 to begin tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Govt determined to end corruption from country: Mi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.