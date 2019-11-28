Owners of 10 fast-food outlets arrested in Peshawar

The administration of Cantonment Board Peshawar (CBP) here Thursday arrested 10 owners of fast-food restaurants, baryani and juice shops over providing unhygienic atmosphere to customers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The administration of Cantonment board Peshawar (CBP) here Thursday arrested 10 owners of fast-food restaurants, baryani and juice shops over providing unhygienic atmosphere to customers.

The team of CBP led by Cantt. Magistrate Ms.

Wazir inspected various fast-food chains and baryani, soup and juice shops located at Arbab Road and checked expiry dates of edible items, milk adulteration, unhygienic condition of workplace and running medical stores without licenses.

On the occasion, Ms. Wazir directed all the shopkeepers to provide quality services to masses and avoid selling juices of stored fruits. He also warned for strict action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders under the Cantonment food Law 1966.