Owners Of 17 Factories Booked For Causing Smog
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The police booked owners of 17 factories, mills and brick kilns during November on charges of causing smog by emitting excessive smoke into the air.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that on the special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, a vigorous campaign was launched against smoke emitting factories and vehicles.
He said that the police took drastic action against the owners of various factories, mills and brick kilns and registered 17 cases against the violators. Meanwhile, the CPO appealed to the general public to use face masks and other safety measures against smog.
