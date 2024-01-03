Owners of 244 smoke emitting vehicles, various brick kilns fined

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The district administration, traffic police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday fined owners of 244 smoke emitting vehicles , issued notices to 24 others and impounded 21 vehicles.

According to a press release issued here by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the actions were taken under Clean and Green Peshawar campaign launched on the directives of DC Afaq Wazir.

Additional Assistant Commissioners Lutfur Rehman and Owais Khan along with the officials of police and RTA checked vehicles on main GT road and ring road.

The teams of district administration also visited brick kilns in Mattni area and inspected smoke emitting kilns and took action against the owners. They also issued notices to the owners to convert the kiln into the zig-zag technology for manufacturing of bricks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district government has launched a special month-long campaign “clean and green Peshawar to make the city pollution free.

Regional Transport Authority Department, Traffic Police, Capital Metropolitan Government, TMAs, WSSP, PDA and other departments were participating in the campaign.

Under the drive legal action was being taken against the smoke emitting wagons, buses and other vehicles including rickshaws, brick kilns and factories causing air pollution on a daily basis.

The teams of TMAs and WSSP under the supervision of administrative officers were also collecting garbage on a daily basis besides keeping the drains and streets clean.

The DC Afaq Wazir has appealed to the people to cooperate with the teams to keep the Peshawar city clean and green.

