Open Menu

Owners Of 244 Smoke Emitting Vehicles, Various Brick Kilns Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Owners of 244 smoke emitting vehicles, various brick kilns fined

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The district administration, traffic police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday fined owners of 244 smoke emitting vehicles , issued notices to 24 others and impounded 21 vehicles.

According to a press release issued here by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the actions were taken under Clean and Green Peshawar campaign launched on the directives of DC Afaq Wazir.

Additional Assistant Commissioners Lutfur Rehman and Owais Khan along with the officials of police and RTA checked vehicles on main GT road and ring road.

The teams of district administration also visited brick kilns in Mattni area and inspected smoke emitting kilns and took action against the owners. They also issued notices to the owners to convert the kiln into the zig-zag technology for manufacturing of bricks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district government has launched a special month-long campaign “clean and green Peshawar to make the city pollution free.

Regional Transport Authority Department, Traffic Police, Capital Metropolitan Government, TMAs, WSSP, PDA and other departments were participating in the campaign.

Under the drive legal action was being taken against the smoke emitting wagons, buses and other vehicles including rickshaws, brick kilns and factories causing air pollution on a daily basis.

The teams of TMAs and WSSP under the supervision of administrative officers were also collecting garbage on a daily basis besides keeping the drains and streets clean.

The DC Afaq Wazir has appealed to the people to cooperate with the teams to keep the Peshawar city clean and green.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Technology Vehicles Road RTA Traffic Government

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

30 minutes ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

55 minutes ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

5 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

14 hours ago
FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

14 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

14 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

14 hours ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

14 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

14 hours ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan