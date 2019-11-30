Owners of 3 illegal mini petrol pumps, LPG stations held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Civil Defence and police teams have arrested owners of three illegal mini petrol pumps and LPG stations during a crackdown here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the civil defence team, led by Civil Defence Officer Fatima Khan, launched a crackdown at Nawabpur road, Shah Khurrum road and Khuni Burj.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Irsahd and Muhammad Ramzan.

Separate cases were registered against them with Gulgasht and Dehli Gate stations while all the illegal points were sealed.