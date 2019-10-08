Owners of 3 medical stores arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested owners of three medical stores on the charge of selling spurious drugs at Chiniot Bazaar.

FIA spokesman told APP on Tuesday that FIA team headed by Shehbaz Ahmad Hanjra conducted a raid in Chiniot Bazaar and found three medical stores involved in selling spurious drugs.

Therefore, the team arrested Muhammad Imran, owner Shehzad Medicine Market Store, Muhammad Umar, Pharmacist of Shahzad Pharma Store and Tofeeq Ahmad, owner of Tofeeq Shahzad Medical Store.

Cases have been registered against the accused.