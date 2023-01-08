Owners of 4 marriage halls booked

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandri has booked the owners and managers of four marriage halls on the charge of violation of one dish and Marriage Functions Act.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that the official inspected various marquees and marriage halls and found the administration of four halls violating the one dish and marriage act laws. He got registered cases against them and imposed fine on them, he added.