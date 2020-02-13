Owners of 45 vehicles fined for using substandard CNG kites

The district administration and traffic police during joint operation imposed Rs.51000 fine against owners of 45 vehicles for using substandard CNG kits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration and traffic police during joint operation imposed Rs.51000 fine against owners of 45 vehicles for using substandard CNG kits.

Tahir Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner, alongwith DSP Sanobar Khan, Motor Vehicle examiner, Incharge traffic police launched a crackdown against CNG-run commercial, private and school duty vehicles running without fitness certificate.

The AC examined fittnes certificate and removed substandard CNG kits cylinders.

As many as 45 violators were fined of Rs.51000 under motor vehicle ordinance 1965 and section 188 PPC.

The violators were asked to carry out fitness examination of CNG kits at CNG kits cylinder workshop.

Moreover, the drivers of school bound vehicles were directed to discourage the practice of hanging and placing of school bags at vehicles top.